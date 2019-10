ADA, Okla. (AP) – An agreement between Oklahoma and the Native American tribes to expand gambling 15 years ago has resulted in an economic boon for both.

The money also has given rise to growing political influence, and now the tribes are locked in a showdown with Oklahoma’s new Republican governor over the gambling compacts.

After Gov. Kevin Stitt suggested the state should get a larger share of the revenue, the pushback was immediate and hinted at how powerful the tribes have become.