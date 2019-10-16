Oklahoma community college helping families through the FAFSA process

EL RENO, Okla. ( KFOR) – Filling out forms for financial aid can be a tiresome task, but a local community college is working to make the annual FAFSA process easier for families.

Redlands Community College announced that it will help families navigate through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid process.

Officials say the assistance is open to anyone regardless of what college or university they plan to attend.

“There can be so many challenges when starting college for the first time or trying to pick up where you left off,” said Paris Przekurat, Redlands’ director of financial aid. “We want to ease some of the stress by providing help with one of the most important steps in the financial aid process.”

The financial aid staff will help with the FAFSA process from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the following dates:

Oct. 28

Nov. 4

Nov. 11.

To complete the FAFSA with Redlands staff, students must bring their parents or guardian and 2018 tax returns for parents and students. Applicants will also need to know Social Security numbers and dates of birth for the student and their parents or guardians.

Before arriving, students should create a Federal Student Aid ID (FSA ID) online.

Registration for Redlands’ FAFSA assistance is not required but is helpful.

Officials say the FAFSA filing period opened Oct. 1, and by applying early, qualified students have the opportunity to receive additional federal and state dollars to assist with college expenses.