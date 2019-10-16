Oklahoma native and Broadway star, Kelli O’Hara craves something from the sooner state she can’t get in New York!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Kelli O’Hara is an Oklahoma native who has become one of the biggest Broadway stars.

She’s starred in The King And I, South Pacific, The Light In the Piazza and Kiss Me, Kate to name a few.

She won a Tony for her role in The King & I.

She’s also been featured in many television shows including “13 Reasons Why,” “The Accidental Wolf,” and “Blue Bloods.”

She lives in New York now but she misses her mom's sit-down dinners.

Kelli was recently in Oklahoma and sat down with KFOR's Lacey Lett to talk about the new OSU McKnight Center, how Oklahoma helped her in her career and what Oklahoma fast food restaurant she craves. (plus other things)

Can you guess what it might be?

Braum's Ice Cream!