Oklahoma teen turns chairs with blind audition on ‘The Voice’

OWASSO, Okla. (KJRH) – An Oklahoma teenager is sharing her talents with the world as part of a national singing competition.

Gracee Shriver, a senior at Owasso High School, auditioned for NBC’s ‘The Voice’ on Monday night by singing “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves.

Kelly Clarkson was the first coach to turn around for Shriver, followed shortly by Gwen Stefani.

At the end of her performance, Shriver picked Clarkson as her coach.

Before she was able to make it onto ‘The Voice,’ Shriver told KJRH that she underwent voice training to work on her technique.

“I have never met someone that just walks into a voice lesson and automatically treats it like it’s her job,” Lauren Pylate, voice coach at Heart and Soul Studio, told KJRH. “Not like it’s a hobby at 16 years old, but she came in, you knew she was ready to learn and ready to take it all in and give it her all.”

Shriver is now preparing for the battle rounds of the competition. You can watch ‘The Voice’ on Mondays and Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on KFOR.