× One in custody after chase near Bricktown

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person was taken into custody following a wild chase near downtown Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City officers attempted to pull over a vehicle, but the driver refused to stop.

The suspect’s vehicle eventually hit a car near Lincoln Blvd. and N.W. 8th St. before leading officers on a chase near Bricktown.

Initial reports indicate that the driver was traveling about 45 to 50 miles per hour before the vehicle lost a tire and stopped at a dead-end near Lincoln and Sheridan.

At that point, the suspect was taken into custody.