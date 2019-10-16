OSU Homecoming to return in a ‘Sea of Orange’

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Downtown Stillwater will be awash in orange on Saturday.

Oklahoma State University will host its annual Sea of Orange Parade in the city’s downtown area on Saturday.

The parade, an annual OSU homecoming tradition, kicks off at 9 a.m. at 9th and Main Street and moves north on Main to Hall of Fame Avenue, according to the OSU Alumni Association’s website.

OSU student organizations, Greek houses, residential halls, student organizations and alumni, as well as Stillwater community members, will all participate in the parade.

The OSU Cowboys Football Team takes on the Baylor Bears at 3 p.m. Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium.