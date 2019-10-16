OU Homecoming Parade continues grand tradition in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A grand University of Oklahoma tradition returns Saturday.

The university will bring its annual Homecoming Parade back to Boyd Street.

The parade procession begins at 8 a.m. at Boyd and Asp Avenue and will feature floats, dozens of student groups and a Homecoming Royalty Court, an OU news release states.

The procession ends at Boyd and Elm Avenue, but the fun won’t be over.

The celebration also includes a Boyd House Block Party that lasts from 8 to 10:30 a.m. The block party will feature face painting, balloon art, yard games, doughnuts, hot chocolate, and coffee.

The festivities wrap up just in time for OU’s game against West Virginia at 11 a.m. at The Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.