× Police: Two facing charges after child dies from injuries sustained at Warr Acres in-home daycare

WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – Two people are facing charges after a child died earlier this year from injuries sustained at a Warr Acres in-home daycare, police say.

On February 21, Warr Acres police were called to Kelly’s Kids, 7204 N. Norman Road, which was operated and owned by Kelly Knipfer, in reference to an unresponsive child.

The child was taken to the hospital that day but died on February 27 “as a result of injuries sustained in this home,” according to Warr Acres police.

An investigation was launched and charges were filed against Knipfer and Ethan Lee. They were both taken into custody on Tuesday at their residence.

Knipfer is charged with first-degree murder, failure to report abuse or neglect of a child under 18 and obtaining property by trick or deception. Lee has been charged with child abuse, possession of child pornography and obtaining property by trick or deception.