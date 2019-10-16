Rogers Co. officials search for missing teen with autism

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Rogers County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an 18-year-old male with autism who’s been missing since Monday.

Jared Clayton Boyd was last seen wearing blue Wrangler jeans, a plain white t-shirt, a straw cowboy hat, and brown work boots.

Officials say Boyd is described as 5’9”, around 150lbs, and is easily recognized with one green eye and one brown eye.

He was last seen walking along Highway 28-A, three miles east of Foyil, around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

Authorities say he is not in possession of any type of personal identification or a cell phone.

If you see Boyd or have any information on his whereabouts, call 911 immediately.