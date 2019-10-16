So cute! Tulsa Zoo welcomes two fennec foxes 

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tulsa Zoo recently welcomed two new members to their family, and they are all ears – literally!

Two fennec foxes, brothers Milo and Mosley, arrived at the Tulsa Zoo after coming from the North Carolina Zoo.

In the wild, fennec foxes can be found in the Sahara Desert, ranging through northern Africa and into the western edge of the Arabian Peninsula. They live in harsh deserts, where food and water can be hard to come by, and it can get very hot during the day, and cold at night.

According to zoo officials, their large ears help them stay cool in the hot desert. Blood gets pumped from the body into the ears where a large amount of surface area allows the blood to cool before returning to the rest of the body.

“It’s like they have their own built-in air conditioning!” said zoo officials on Facebook.

Fennec foxes are considered omnivores, meaning they will eat both plants and animals, including rodents, birds, reptiles, insects, eggs and desert plants.

At the zoo, Milo and Mosley are fed a variety of food, like a meat item, formulated chow, fruits, vegetables and live insects.

Staff says the pair loves to chase crickets.

Milo and Mosley can be found in the Life in the Desert building in their exhibit which has been turned into a “slice of the Sahara,” and features rock work and sand. They also have a reserve yard outside, which they get access to at night.

Click here for more information on the Tulsa Zoo.