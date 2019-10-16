× Sparks Joins Variety Care as Director of Family Medicine

Oklahoma City, OK – Variety Care is pleased to announce and welcome Dr. Rhonda Sparks, MD, as the organization’s Director of Family Medicine. Sparks assumed her role on Oct. 1.

Sparks graduated from the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine in 1994 and completed her Family Medicine residency at the University of Oklahoma, Department of Family and Preventive Medicine in 1997, where she served as chief resident. Sparks then completed a postgraduate fellowship in academic medicine at the McClellan County Medical Education and Research Foundation in Waco, Texas. She most recently served as the medical director and urgent care clinician for the Parkview FirstCare clinics in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

“I am thrilled to be back in my true home and play a pivotal role in expanding comprehensive health care to people of all ages at the state’s largest Federally-Qualified Community Health Center,” Sparks said. “Variety Care’s multi-faceted service model encompasses much of what I enjoy about practicing family medicine. I am anxious to get started and work alongside a gifted team of medical providers committed to improving the quality of life and state of health in Oklahoma.”

Sparks is board certified in Family Medicine and an active member of the American Academy of Family Physicians. She has experienced a prolific career in medicine including 18 years in academic medicine, teaching medical students, residents, and practicing full spectrum family medicine, including non-operative obstetrics. Sparks developed and directed the Clinical Skills Education and Testing Center at the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine from 2004 – 2015. She has received many teaching and clinical awards, most notably the Stanton L. Young Master Teacher Award in 2008.

“Variety Care remains laser-focused on providing Oklahomans with access to the best health care options available,” CEO Lou Carmichael said. “Dr. Sparks’ hiring encourages us all to stand firm on our commitment to providing all Oklahomans with talented and highly-skilled medical providers.”

In her role of Director of Family Medicine, Sparks will lead a team of accomplished family medicine providers across 13 Variety Care locations. For more information on Variety Care, please visit varietycare.org. To schedule an appointment, please call (405) 632-6688.

