Stable hand facing charges after five horses are attacked at Remington Park

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Police are investigating an attack on five racehorses at Remington Park after they were found with cuts to their heads and necks.

According to a police report, the horses were worth more than $100,000 and the alleged suspect was a stable hand living on-site at Remington Park at the time of the attacks.

"It's definitely unusual," said Sgt. Megan Morgan, with the Oklahoma City Police Department. "We don't see this type of thing very often at all."

Oklahoma City police responded to that unusual call Tuesday night at Remington Park to find five injured horses. Investigators say they believe the animals were injured at the hands of someone who was supposed to care for them.

A spokesperson for Remington Park says the suspect, 25-year-old Dakota Wilburn, isn't an employee of the racetrack but worked for a trainer who had horses there.

In fact, at least one of the horses attacked was under the guidance of his employer.

Wilburn was already detained by Remington Park security when officers got to the scene.

"They had video corroborating that it actually was this individual," Morgan said.

Police say that video shows a person in a horse's stall making slashing motions toward the animal's neck, then walking off toward the other injured animals.

"They found five horses in total had been assaulted in the same manner," Morgan said.

Officers arrested Wilburn on five counts of animal cruelty.

"They rely on humans to take care of them so just like we protect humans, we also have to protect the animals," said Morgan.

The good news is a vet checked out the horses and they are all expected to recover.

Remington Park released the following statement:

"At approximately 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, Remington Park security officials responded to reports of an alleged incident in one horse barn on the stables side of the property. Security officials responded and found five horses with lacerations of an unknown origin. Medical assistance of a veterinarian was requested immediately and all horses involved received the care and attention needed as quickly as possible. All injuries are believed to be non-life threatening and the horses are resting comfortably. Remington security officials reported the incident to Oklahoma City Police Department for further investigation. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement officials as they investigate this matter and we defer all additional questions to them," said Kym Koch, Remington Park spokesperson.