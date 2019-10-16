The Children’s Hospital to hold annual outdoor family music festival

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Children’s Hospital at OU Medicine is gearing up for its annual outdoor family music festival this weekend.

The eighth annual Wiggle Out Loud festival is set for Sunday at the Myriad Gardens.

Wiggle Out Loud partners with The Children’s Hospital volunteer to help support many of the creative art programs to help kids feel like kids rather than patients.

The festival will feature stations that promote active and healthy living as well as food from local vendors and food trucks that will have healthy options. There will also be performances from children’s groups such as Sugar-Free Allstars, Koo Koo Kanga Roo and Jazzy Ash.

Live music schedule:

10:30 – 11:10 a.m. – Chasing James

11:30 a.m. – 12:10 p.m. – Microgiant

12:30 – 1:10 p.m. – Race Dance Company

1:30 – 2:15 p.m. – Jazzy Ash & The Leaping Lizards

2:30 – 3:15 p.m. – Sugar-Free Allstars

3:30 – 4:15 p.m. – Koo Koo Kanga Roo

The festival is set for Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

