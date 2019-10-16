Three taken to hospital after north Oklahoma City crash

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Three people were injured after a two-vehicle crash in north Oklahoma City early Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 2 a.m. near Memorial and Santa Fe.

Police tell News 4 a white Chevy was speeding on Santa Fe when it crashed into the back of an SUV.

Two people inside the SUV were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Chevy was not responsive when paramedics arrived, and their condition is currently unknown.

Police are still investigating the incident and have not released any other details.