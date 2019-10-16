Three taken to hospital after north Oklahoma City crash

Posted 6:17 am, October 16, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Three people were injured after a two-vehicle crash in north Oklahoma City early Wednesday morning.

It happened just before 2 a.m. near Memorial and Santa Fe.

Police tell News 4 a white Chevy was speeding on Santa Fe when it crashed into the back of an SUV.

A crash in north Oklahoma City left three people injured.

Two people inside the SUV were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Chevy was not responsive when paramedics arrived, and their condition is currently unknown.

A crash in north Oklahoma City left three people injured.

Police are still investigating the incident and have not released any other details.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.