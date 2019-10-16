× Thunder Fall In Preseason Finale to Memphis

The night started off on the wrong foot. Guard Terrance Ferguson who was on his way to the arena for the game was involved in a minor fender bender. Ferguson didn’t play in the game although he did arrive at the arena and is doing just fine.

As for others on the Thunder roster, Chris Paul missed the contest with rest, Hami Diallo missed the game with flu like symptoms and Andre Roberson missed it as well with what’s being called load management. However Billy Donovan said he isn’t sure when Roberson will be ready to play.

As for the game, Steven Adams did play notching a dunk and a layup plus foul to kick things off for OKC. The Thunder had a one point lead after one. Adams finished with 12 points and nine boards.

In the second, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander kept up his strong preseason hitting a layup and foul of his own. He had 17. The Thunder would eventually build a 15 point lead thanks to a Danilo Gallinari triple. He had 16. OKC shot 40 from three. A star contrast in their Dallas loss earlier in the week.

Despite the 58-42 halftime advantage, Memphis came out firing in the second half dropping 46 points in the third quarter alone. Dillon Brooks dropped 30 points in the contest.

OKC battled back though. Devon Hall hit a late three to keep the Thunder in contention, but Memphis pulled away taking the contest 124-119. Hall led OKC with 19 points.

The Thunder finish the preseason 2-2 and open the season Wednesday, October 23rd in Utah.