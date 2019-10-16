Two killed, two injured in northeast Oklahoma shooting

Posted 8:18 am, October 16, 2019, by , Updated at 08:48AM, October 16, 2019


MIAMI, Okla. (KOKI/KFOR) – A shooting in northeast Oklahoma left two people dead and two others injured, police say.

On Tuesday, at around 8:30 p.m., officers in Miami were called to a report of gunshots in the 200 block of I NW.

When police arrived at the residence, they found a female who had been shot.

Miami police say they were then made aware of a suspect who had barricaded himself inside the residence.


Officers entered the home and found two people dead, one of which is believed to be the suspect. A third victim was also found inside the residence with a gunshot wound.

Police say the names of the four people involved are not being released at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

