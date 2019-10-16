× Unidentified person killed in fiery crash

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are still investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a driver in Choctaw County on Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred at approximately 8:22 a.m. on Wednesday on U.S. Highway 70, about 2.5 miles east of Hugo.

A news release from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a vehicle was heading east on Highway 70 when it went off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole and embankment.

The vehicle caught fire and the driver was pinned for the “duration of [the] vehicle fire,” the news release states.

An OHP official said the victim’s identity and gender have not yet been determined.