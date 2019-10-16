Woman attacked at Stillwater Walmart; no charges or arrest in case made

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A shopping cart scuffle led to an Oklahoma grandmother's attack in the parking lot of a Stillwater Walmart.

She says she was pinned against her car and nearly strangled, all while her daughter and 5-month-old grandson watched.

Nancy Nelson says she was running errands when a stranger went on a rampage. Nelson says the whole thing kicked off by her simply trying to move a shopping cart.

She says she was attacked in broad daylight in the parking lot.

“I have no doubt in my mind if she had a gun she would have tried and used it on me. She was that crazy,” Nelson said.

Nelson says she was trapped in her parking spot by a woman unloading groceries.

“I asked her nicely if she could move her cart so I could get out, but she said, 'You`re just going to have to wait.'”

But Nelson got tired of waiting. So she got out of her car and tried to move the cart herself.

“The next thing I knew she had me pinned against her car with her hands around my throat, sitting there calling me all sorts of names, all sorts of obscenity,” Nelson said.

Nelson was left with scratches across her neck, a knot on her head and bruises down her leg.

But five months later, her alleged attacker hasn’t been arrested or charged.

“They said they would try and investigate it, again nothing. This happened four times – I was told four times they would get back to me, but not once did they call."

Turns out, they didn't call us back either.

News 4 has been reaching out to the Payne County District Attorney`s Office for more than a week, and each time a spokesperson told us no comment or that the District Attorney Laura Thomas doesn`t speak to the media.

That is until Wednesday. News 4 tried one more time, telling the office the story would air Wednesday night without their comment. That's when an assistant district attorney finally gave us some answers. Telling us no charges have been filed because Stillwater police never gave them the case.

Late Wednesday, we learned the responding officer wasn`t able to determine who began the fight at Walmart so the case was closed. However, we're told the department has reopened it and will present their findings to the DA Thursday morning.