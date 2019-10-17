4 our vets: Oklahoma Veterans Symposium coming to Norman

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are encouraging families of veterans to attend an upcoming event to help state leaders better serve the community.

The Oklahoma Veterans Symposium will bring together leaders and organizations from across the state to teach best practices in order to better serve the interests of Oklahoma’s military and veteran community.

Organizers say this year’s symposium will discuss suicide awareness, education, workforce development, and food insecurity.

This year’s symposium will be held at the University of Oklahoma’s Memorial Union on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs website.