Arkansas-based taco restaurant to open first location in Oklahoma

October 17, 2019

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – An Arkansas-based taco restaurant has made its way to Oklahoma and is set to open soon!

Tacos 4 Life will be opening in Tulsa on Oct. 25.

The restaurant was founded with a “Meal 4 Meal” mission, meaning for every taco, rice bowl, quesadilla, salad or nachos purchased, a meal is donated to a hungry child.  All the meals are hand-packed at the restaurant’s annual MobilePack events and shipped to over 70 countries, where they’re received by kids in need.

This will be the first Tacos 4 Life restaurant to open in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma location be in Tulsa at 10732 Memorial Drive.

