Clean out your dryer to avoid fires, Tulsa Fire Department says

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The lack of cleaning a common household appliance can lead to deadly results, the Tulsa Fire Department says.

Just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, several crews with the department responded to reports of an apartment fire.

When crews arrived, they found a fire in a clothes dryer.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but officials say the incident “could have ended differently if the fire had happened when occupants were sleeping.”

The Tulsa Fire Department urges everyone to clean out their dryers, as they are the leading cause of home clothes dryer fires.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, 2,900 home clothes dryer fires are reported each year and cause an estimated 5 deaths, 100 injuries, and $35 million in property loss.

More home clothes dryer fires occur in the fall and winter months, peaking in January.

Fire officials say it’s important to clean out the lint traps.