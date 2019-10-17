× Deck the halls! Blue Bell releasing Christmas Cookies Ice Cream early this year

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Christmas is almost two months away, so to celebrate the upcoming holiday season, Blue Bell is bringing back a popular flavor!

Blue Bell is releasing one of its most requested flavors early this year: Christmas Cookies Ice Cream.

The ice cream is a combination of favorite holiday cookies – chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar – in a sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and green icing swirl throughout.

Officials with Blue Bell say they have increased production “to meet the unbelievable demand that we experienced, and hope to make it through the holiday season.”

Christmas Cookies Ice Cream is a seasonal product and will be available for a limited time.

If you’re wanting a different kind of holiday flavor – have no fear!

Blue Bell also has Peppermint, Spiced Pumpkin Pecan and Salted Caramel Cookie.