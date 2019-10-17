Elk City baseball, softball fields get facelift with new state-of-the-art turf

ELK CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Baseball and softball players in one Oklahoma community will soon be able to practice on state-of-the-art turf as their fields get a major facelift.

As Mother Nature drenched the Sooner State this past spring, heavy rain and flooding damaged the natural grass fields in Elk City, making them unplayable for baseball and softball teams.

Now, city leaders are taking steps to make sure that the fields can withstand whatever nature has in store.

Hellas Construction is installing 700,000-square-feet of Major Play Fusion XP2 turf on 10 baseball and softball fields in Elk City.

“These fields allow us the opportunity to increase the length of our seasons and perhaps even add more leagues for all age groups,” said City Manager Lee Litterell.

Company officials say the new turf requires less rubber infill, which allows for a truer bound to the baseball for infielders. Also, they say the fibers prevent the turf from buckling under extreme temperatures.

“We’re excited to get started and completed,” Litterell adds. “We feel like we have the best turf product with Hellas. This will give us an advantage that some of the other larger communities don’t have.”