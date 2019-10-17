Federal grand jury indicts OKC attorney, boyfriend on weapons charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - The Federal grand jury has indicted Oklahoma City attorney Keegan Harroz and her client and boyfriend Barry Titus on federal weapons and ammunition charges.

Oklahoma City attorney Keegan Harroz was arrested and charged with intimidation of a witness on September 13.

On September 27, Harroz was able to bond out of jail, but was required to wear an ankle monitor.

But just hours after being released from custody, federal agents arrested her at her home on a misdemeanor ammunition complaint.

Both Harroz and Titus had protective orders against them, which makes possession of firearms and ammunition illegal under federal law.

Ammunition and weapons were found while investigators combed through their Oklahoma City home looking for evidence in an unsolved triple-murder in Okmulgee County.

Harroz and Titus are at the center of the triple-homicide investigation in Okmulgee County.

Last month, Jack and Evelynn Chandler, along with their daughter, Tiffany Eichor, were murdered in their home near Beggs.

News 4 has also learned that Harroz's brother was subpoenaed this week to testify before a grand jury.

It's been over a month since the murders in Okmulgee County.

The daughter who was killed, Tiffany Eichor, had previously been in a relationship with Barry Titus. She had a pending domestic abuse case against Titus.

Harroz was Titus' attorney in that case.

A new search warrant shows that Keegan Harroz and Barry Titus claim to be married.