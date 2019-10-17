Former health department attorney pleads guilty to charges for sending herself threatening emails

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A former lawyer for the Oklahoma State Department of Health has pleaded guilty to two charges after sending herself threatening emails.

In 2018, officials began investigating after the then-general counsel for the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Julie Ezell, received several threatening emails. Authorities say the emails were sent just two days before Ezell presented emergency rules on medical marijuana to the Board of Health.

One of the emails was sent from the account “MaryJane@protonmail.com” saying, “You won’t be able to ignore us today. Check yourself.”

On the same day the board approved the new emergency rules, investigators say Ezell received another email, stating, “You impose laws like a dictator and respect none of them.”

Following a thorough investigation, authorities determined that Ezell created the fake email account and sent herself the threatening messages.

“Multiple interviews were conducted, an examination of a cell phone was conducted, the evidence traced itself back to Julie Ezell,” Jordan Solorzano, an agent with the OSBI, said.

Ezell ultimately resigned from the health department and was charged with using a computer to violate Oklahoma statutes, making a false report of a crime, and false preparation of exhibits as evidence.

On Wednesday, Ezell pleaded guilty to misdemeanor counts of using a computer to violate Oklahoma law and falsely reporting a crime.

As part of the plea deal, Ezell received five years of probation and was ordered to pay restitution for the criminal investigation.