Former reserve officer pleads guilty to pointing gun during road rage incident

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A former Oklahoma reserve officer has pleaded guilty to charges following an alleged road rage incident in February.

According to police reports, a couple told police they were driving near N. Drexel and N.W. 23rd St. in Oklahoma City when a Dodge stopped in the road in order to back into a home’s driveway.

The driver told police he honked his horn “in an effort to warn the driver of the Dodge he was behind them.” The driver then went around the vehicle, at which time the other driver “raised his middle finger at the victim.”

The driver’s girlfriend “in turn, raised her middle finger” at the other driver, identified as Loggan Daniel Johnson.

After going around Johnson’s vehicle, the driver headed westbound on N.W. 23rd St. when he noticed Johnson was following them.

The driver told police he stopped his car in the outside lane to tell Johnson he was “just warning him when he honked his horn.”

Johnson pulled up next to the driver’s vehicle, “produced a black automatic handgun and pointed it at the victims.”

At that point, the driver told Johnson there were two children in the car, a 5-year-old and an 11-year-old. Officials say Johnson then sped away and the driver called police.

Johnson was later arrested and was charged with two counts of pointing a firearm at another.

According to online court records, Johnson pleaded guilty to both counts of pointing a firearm at another.

As part of the plea deal, Johnson received a deferred five-year sentence and was ordered to serve seven alternating weekends in the Oklahoma County Jail.