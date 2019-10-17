× Free medication disposal event to be held at University of Central Oklahoma

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The University of Central Oklahoma’s Health Promotion program will host a public Prescription Drug Takeback event next week.

On Oct. 25, UCO will host the free event on the north side of the Wellness Center, located off University Drive on the north side of the campus.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the public can drop off unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications for safe, proper disposal. Participants can drive up to the north side of the Wellness Center and an event staff member will meet them at their car window to collect the medication. No syringes, inhalers or liquids will be accepted.

UCO Health Promotion has partnered with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, OU Physicians, DCCCA, Inc., Substance Use Prevention Alliance (SUPA) and UCO Police for the takeback event.

For more information, email UCO Health Promotion at healthpromotion@uco.edu.