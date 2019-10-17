Illegally park in an accessible spot? Get ready for a big fine, Norman police say

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – If you sometimes park in a handicap-accessible parking space simply to run into a store for a few minutes, Norman police say you should get ready to face a big fine.

Recently, the City of Norman updated its ordinances for accessible parking violations.

Officials warn that the fine for those violations is now $500 per citation.

Authorities with the Norman Police Department stress that the ordinance covers the actual parking space and the striped loading and unloading zones attached to the spots.