Man arrested in Texas following deadly shooting in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say a man was taken into custody in Texas following a deadly shooting in Oklahoma City.

Around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City police officers were called to a home in the 3300 block of Southwest 24th Street following a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Renaldo Rivas suffering from a gunshot wound.

Rivas was rushed to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries a short time later.

Investigators say the alleged suspect, 24-year-old Raul Herrejon-Gomez, was taken into custody in Texas on Wednesday night.

He is currently being held on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill. However, officials say that complaint will be amended since Rivas died from his injuries.

If you have any information on the complaint, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.