Man who allegedly shot, killed wife suffering from dementia charged with murder

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man has been charged after he allegedly shot and killed his wife who had been battling dementia for several years.

Earlier this month, Midwest City police officers were called to a home near S.E. 15th St. and Air Depot after receiving a 911 call from a man who said he had just killed his wife.

Authorities say the caller, 80-year-old Royce Davis, also told dispatchers that he was planning to shoot and kill himself as well.

When officers arrived, they were able to get him to step out of the home.

“Our commanders did a great job negotiating with him on the phone to put the gun down so we could go inside and provide treatment for the wife,” Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes said. “He did lay the gun down, he walked out and surrendered. We took him into custody immediately.”

Investigators say Davis’ wife, Dorothy, was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the couple’s bedroom. She was later pronounced dead from her injuries.

Davis told police he and his wife had been married for more than 50 years and that his wife had dementia for the last several years.

He told police he decided to end her life and said the same was going to happen to him.

“I think the only thing that changed the scenario was the fact that when he did shoot her, it didn’t kill her instantly,” Chief Clabes said. “So he was still concerned about his wife. They had been married 55 years. It was sad that he felt like this was the only option.”

Neighbors told News 4 they were always the perfect couple who would sit together on the porch and hold hands.

According to court documents obtained by KFOR, Davis was charged in Oklahoma County with one count of first-degree murder.

If you or your loved one have been diagnosed with Alzheimer's, the Alzheimer's Association has a 24/7 helpline you can call for resources and support at 1-800-272-3900.