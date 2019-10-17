× Mayor David Holt talks with News 4 about MAPS 3 projects, OKC Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt is expected to talk with News 4 Thursday morning about MAPS 3 and the Thunder.

While MAPS 4 will be up for a vote in December, there are still a number of MAPS 3 projects underway and getting ready to open.

A grand opening celebration is scheduled for the MAPS 3 Lake Draper Trail on Oct. 26.

Officials say a ribbon-cutting ceremony will kick off the event, followed by a 4-mile fun bike ride, a 13.5-mile fun bike ride and a 5k fun run. The events are free and registration is not required to participate.

The event is set for 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Oct. 26.

And, the Oklahoma City Convention Center and two more senior health and wellness centers will open in the future near the new Scissortail Park.

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s regular season tips off on Oct. 23.

