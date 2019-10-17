Missouri man missing for 7 days found alive in ravine

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) — A missing Lee’s Summit man who had been missing for a week is hospitalized after being found in a wrecked car at the bottom of a ravine.

Police say Ryan Linneman, 37, was located Wednesday night along Interstate 470 near View High Drive. His car had left the eastbound lanes of the interstate and went down a 50-foot incline. The vehicle landed in a gully that was obscured from the view of passing motorists.

He was discovered by a man riding a dirt bike in the area, police said.

He was rushed to an area hospital with critical injuries. Lee’s Summit police spokesman Sgt. Chris Depue says he did not have an updated condition report Thursday.

Police asked the public for help finding Linneman after he was last seen driving his car on Oct. 9.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.