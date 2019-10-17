No charges filed after headless deer carcass found near Eufaula

EUFAULA, Okla. (KFOR) – Game wardens in Pittsburg County say no charges will be filed after they discovered the headless carcass of a deer near a local lake.

On Monday, game wardens with the Oklahoma Department of Conservation discovered a headless deer carcass near Eufaula.

Now, investigators say no charges will be filed in the case.

According to a post on the Game Wardens’ Facebook page, a young man and his girlfriend were hunting in a tree stand together in the area. The man shot and hit a 4-point buck.

Suddenly, the tree stand collapsed underneath them.

The young man ended up breaking his leg, while the woman broke her ankle.

After deputies received the 911 call, the young man told the deputy that he had shot a buck before the tree stand collapsed. The deputy advised the hunters that their safety was the priority, so they left the deer and rushed to a hospital.

A while later, the hunter’s father went back to the area to search for the deer. By the time he found it, the meat had spoiled.

He said he cut the head off of the deer and left the carcass. Officials say the deer had been checked in, but game wardens weren’t made aware of it at the time.

Game wardens say if a situation like this occurs, the hunter should always notify game wardens immediately to advise them of the situation.