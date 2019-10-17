× Norman nursing home seized temporarily due to unpaid personal property taxes

CLEVELAND CO., Okla. (KFOR) – The Cleveland County Treasurer has seized a Norman nursing home that was behind in personal property taxes.

A green sign from the county sheriff’s department appeared on the Cedar Crest Nursing Center door sometime Thursday afternoon stating the property has been seized.

News 4 contacted the facility to learn more about the situation.

A spokesperson for the center refused to comment but continuously said the property wasn’t being seized despite the green sign and confirmation from the county treasurer office. The woman then said she wasn’t at liberty to comment.

An hour later, someone with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office called News 4 to say the taxes were paid and the nursing home no longer owed taxes.

The nursing home then sent KFOR this statement:

“It’s come to my attention that there was an unpaid personal property tax bill for Cedar Creek Nursing Center and a tax lien was issued. I also learned that someone reported this to Channel 4 thinking this is a newsworthy story.”

The nursing home paid $471.68

The Cleveland County Tax Assessor website says the nursing home is still behind more than $25,000 in taxes from 2018.