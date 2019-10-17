Oklahoma City Fire Department welcomes adorable new addition to Task Force 1

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department has an adorable new addition to the team.

Pepper, a search-and-rescue dog, was given to the Oklahoma City Fire Department and Task Force 1 in a ceremony at Devon Energy’s headquarters in downtown Oklahoma City.

“Everywhere Devon operates, giving to first responders is one of our top priorities,” Devon President and CEO Dave Hager said. “When we heard Task Force 1 needed an additional dog for search-and-rescue operations, we were pleased to use this opportunity to provide our support.”

Pepper was trained by Ground Zero, an organization that was founded by Barry and Becky Switzer.

“After witnessing the Murrah building bombing and multiple tornadoes in Oklahoma, Becky and I knew we needed to do something,” Barry Switzer said. “Ground Zero’s volunteers, staff and supporters are proud to train these dogs and their handlers for important life-saving work.”

Officials with the Oklahoma City Fire Department say Pepper will be used to save the lives of Oklahomans.

“Dogs like Pepper are important, valuable members of our team,” Maj. Andrew McCann said. “The combination of a highly trained dog and a trusted handler can find trapped people within minutes, rather than hours. The support from Devon will almost certainly save lives.”