ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Westville, Okla., man died Thursday in a single-car accident.

Lance Turn, 53, was pronounced dead on County Road North 4690, 2.3 miles west of Westville, Thursday afternoon, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Turn was driving his 1991 Jeep SUV south on North 4690 Road when at approximately 3:50 p.m. he went off the road and crashed into a tree.

Turn was not wearing his seat belt when the crash occurred, the news release states.