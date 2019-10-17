Oklahoma man pleads guilty to dismantling, stealing oil field equipment

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man has pleaded guilty to dismantling and stealing oil rig equipment from pumpjacks in Osage County.

Officials say 32-year-old Lee Charles Smith pleaded guilty to destruction of an energy facility.

In his plea agreement, Smith admitted to dismantling and stealing oil pumping rig equipment in September of 2018.

“The oil and gas industry is the lifeblood of the Oklahoma economy. Lee Charles Smith dismantled pumpjack rig motors in Osage County to sell for parts. His thievery was an attack on the livelihood of all Oklahomans,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores. “I’m proud of the investigative team for bringing Smith to justice. He caused in excess of $30,000 in damages and disrupted valuable production time. This United States Attorney’s Office will work with our law enforcement partners to prosecute the destruction and theft of pumping equipment.”

Smith’s sentencing is set for Jan. 16.