Oklahoma officer facing assault and battery charges following woman’s arrest

Warning: This video can be considered disturbing to some viewers.

GORE, Okla. (KJRH) – An Oklahoma police officer is facing charges following a June arrest, the district attorney’s office says.

According to KJRH, Gore assistant police chief Jose Guzman was involved in an arrest of a woman on June 7.

Body cam footage shows officers, including Guzman, inside a home telling a woman to sit down.

That’s when Guzman allegedly grabs the woman by the throat, shoving her to the floor.

Guzman reportedly then took a taser and tased the woman twice in the chest.

Guzman was put on paid administrative leave, but a board of trustees voted for his reinstatement.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation started its own investigation in August.

Assault and battery charges were filed against Guzman on Wednesday, the district attorney’s office says, and he has since bonded out after turning himself in.

He will not be suspended during the investigation, according to Horace Lindley, the Gore town administrator.

Click here to read more.