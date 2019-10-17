OU a happy place for students, ‘Princeton Review’ says

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The University of Oklahoma campus is a happy place, according to a prominent college admission services company.

The Princeton Review released the 2020 edition of “The Best 385 Colleges,” naming OU one of the top five universities in the United States with the happiest student body.

Princeton Review Editor-in-Chief Robert Franek appeared on NBC’s Today morning show to discuss the “The Best 385 Colleges,” which is published annually and lists the top 20 colleges across 62 different categories. Rankings are based on surveys taken by 143,000 students, according to the Today website.

OU was ranked the fifth university in the country with the happiest student body.

Auburn University ranked at the top of the “Happiest Students” category. Vanderbilt University in Tennessee ranked second, Kansas State ranked third and Tulane University in Louisiana ranked fourth.

Some of the other categories include “Great Financial Aid,” “Best Career Services,” “Best College Dorms,” “Best Professors” and “Biggest Party Schools.”