Police: Woman injured in auto-pedestrian crash in southwest Oklahoma City

Posted 5:31 pm, October 17, 2019, by , Updated at 06:20PM, October 17, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say an Oklahoma woman was injured after being hit by a vehicle in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 5 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were called to an auto-pedestrian accident involving a pedestrian near S.W. 29th and Walker.

Initial reports indicate that a vehicle hit a woman who was crossing the street and fled the scene.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital with severe leg trauma.

Oklahoma City police officers blocked off S.W. 29th St. as they began their investigation into the crash.

Investigators say they are still working to generate a description of the suspect’s vehicle.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.