Sam’s Club launches dog holiday advent calendar

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Sam’s Club just launched an advent calendar for dogs so your furry friend can join in on the countdown to Christmas fun!

This ‘paw’fect gift contains 55 grain-free meat treats with flavors like duck fillet, chicken hamburger, chicken bites, and turkey bites…to name a few.

Sam’s Club says these all-natural snacks only have two ingredients.

They are now available in select clubs around the country and online for $9.98.

This calendar will have your pooch howling for the holidays!