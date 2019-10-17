Stillwater PD: What you need to know for OSU 2019 Walkaround, homecoming parade

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – If you’re attending homecoming events at Oklahoma State University this weekend, there are a few things city officials want you to know.

This year will mark the start of the 99th anniversary for OSU Walk-Around.

It will be this Friday, Oct. 18 at 5:30 p.m. and officials estimate that 60,000 to 80,000 people are expected to visit the Stillwater campus.

Oklahoma State University will host its annual Sea of Orange Parade in the city’s downtown area on Saturday.

The parade, an annual OSU homecoming tradition, kicks off at 9 a.m. at 9th and Main Street and moves north on Main to Hall of Fame Avenue, according to the OSU Alumni Association’s website.

OSU student organizations, Greek houses, residential halls, student organizations, alumni, as well as Stillwater community members, will all participate in the parade.

The OSU Cowboys Football Team takes on the Baylor Bears at 3 p.m. Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium.

