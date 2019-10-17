Thursday Night Heroes – Week 7

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Week seven proved to be the big week of high school football in the state. With Fall Break, most teams played their game on Thursday night.

Edmond Santa Fe traveled up the Turner Turnpike to square off with the reigning state champion Broken Arrow Tigers. Did a massive Santa Fe upset take place?

Plus, El Reno played host to Duncan in a pivotal match up in the 5A playoff race. Plus, Perkins-Tryon and Kingfisher faced off looking to notch up a home playoff game.

Westmoore and Bishop McGuinness went down to the wire with the winning team only leading the game for 22 seconds.

And Millwood looked to knock off Lexington who, so far, was unbeaten in district play.

All that and much more in the video above!