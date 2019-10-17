× ‘Tis the season for fall and holiday flavors at Braum’s

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The weather is finally cooler and that means all your favorite holiday flavors are back at Braum’s.

This year, Braum’s has a full ice cream lineup for a scoop of holiday cheer: Pumpkin, Gingerbread, Hot Chocolate, Peppermint, Peppermint Chocolate Chip and Eggnog ice cream.

The Oklahoma-based chain is also offering two holiday sundaes: Pecan Caramel Cinnamon Crumb Cake Sundae and the Peppermint Brownie Sundae.

If it’s a little too cold for ice cream, you can grab a pumpkin or egg nog latte.

You can even let Braum’s do all your holiday baking. Cinnamon Crumb Cake, Cranberry Bread, Banana Nut Bread, Pumpkin Bread, Sugar Cookies, Apple Cranberry Pie, Pumpkin Pie, Pecan Pie and let’s not forget Ice Cream Pies.

It’s still considered homemade if you put it in your own container, right?

All of these specials are available for a limited time only at your local neighborhood Braum’s.