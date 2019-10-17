Two men charged after allegedly bringing firearms to Will Rogers World Airport

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two men are facing charges after allegedly bringing firearms to Will Rogers World Airport in separate cases.

Officials say 44-year-old Desmond Demetrius Antwine pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. During his plea hearing, Antwine admitted he possessed a 9mm pistol at Will Rogers World Airport in January after being convicted of a felony.

Antwine faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. If the courts determine the Armed Career Criminal Act applies to his case, he would face a mandatory maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

In a separate case, 35-year-old Thomas Lu Nguyen has been indicted by a federal grand jury for being a felon in possession of a firearm and entering an airport area in violation of security requirements.

On Oct. 1, Nguyen was charged after TSA screeners at Will Rogers World Airport found a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol in his backpack. According to the indictment, Nguyen “knowingly and willfully entered an aircraft or airport area that serves an air carrier or foreign air carrier with intent to evade security procedures and restrictions.”

If convicted, Nguyen faces a maximum penalty on each count of 10 years in prison.