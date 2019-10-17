Vacation rental regulations to go into effect in Broken Arrow

Posted 7:57 pm, October 17, 2019

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KJRH) — Broken Arrow homeowners can make their homes vacation rentals starting Monday.

The ordinance, approved by the Broken Arrow City Council in August, allows three types of short-term rentals.

Type one is an owner occupied home, allowing up to two bedrooms in a home to be rented out, but the owner must reside in the home.

Type two, which requires a specific use permit from the city, allows up to four guest bedrooms to be rented.

Type three is for bed and breakfast type establishments. It requires a specific use permit from the city and allows rental of up to eight rooms. However, a hotel/motel tax must be collected and remitted to the city.

