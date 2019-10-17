Vance AFB Major pleads guilty to health care fraud

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A nurse and Air Force Major stationed at Vance Air Force Base in Enid pleaded guilty to criminal health care fraud this week.

According to the US district attorney’s office, 39-year-old Romeatrius Moss solicited and received $73,823.06 in return for referrals to compounding pharmacies involving individuals covered by TRICARE, a health insurance program for members of the U.S. military.

Moss pleaded guilty on Tuesday and admitted that while she was employed in the medical unit at Vance AFB, she gave military members pre-printed prescription pads and persuaded them to ask their doctors for specific compounded drugs. Moss admitted she then sent the prescriptions or caused them to be sent to specific pharmacies.

Officials say she also admitted she was paid a kickback that was a percentage of the gross reimbursement the pharmacies received from TRICARE for filling the prescriptions.

She faces a maximum of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, as well as up to three years of supervised released.

As part of her plea agreement, she will pay restitution to TRICARE in the amount of $622,459, the total amount of kickbacks she received in the referral scheme. She has also agreed to the criminal forfeiture of her residence in Enid, a 2016 Porsche Cayenne, and a 2000 Fleetwood Pace Arrow.