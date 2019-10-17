× Visitation reinstated at two facilities after ODOC releases lockdown

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has ended the lockdown at Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center and Northeast Oklahoma Correctional Center, restoring visitation at those facilities for this weekend.

The changes announced Thursday have returned all Oklahoma minimum-security prisons and units to normal operations.

The agency has also returned Joseph Harp Correctional Center, Lexington Correctional Center, and Oklahoma State Penitentiary’s medium yard fully to normal operations with visitation.

A statewide lockdown began Sept. 15 after gang fights at six prisons injured 36 inmates and killed one. No further fights related to the dispute took place after ODOC locked down all state prisons, restricting all inmate movement.

North Fork Correctional Center, Dick Conner Correctional Center, and Mack Alford Correctional Center as well as privately-operated Davis Correctional Facility, Cimarron Correctional Facility and Lawton Correctional Facility remain locked down.

As the agency’s response to the September incidents continues, it will continue to evaluate the security conditions within its facilities. ODOC will resume normal operations at locked-down facilities when it is safe to do so.