Woman arrested after allegedly using car seat to hide stolen items at Tulsa store

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) – A woman was arrested after she allegedly used a baby’s car seat to hide stolen items at a store in Tulsa.

According to FOX 23, asset protection officers at a Target told police a woman had a baby’s car seat in her cart and was allegedly seen putting items in and around the car seat with no baby in it.

The woman, Mary Edwards, was stopped by store security until police arrived.

Police say Edwards had covered the car seat with a blanket.

A search of Edwards’ purse revealed stolen ID cards, credit cards and checks.

Edwards was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail on several complaints, including identity theft, larceny from a retailer under $1,000 and possession of another’s card.

