Woman hit on SW 29th Street in critical condition

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - A woman was hit while walking across the road.

Police aren't calling it a hit and run at the moment. Their traffic investigators are looking at area surveillance video to determine where the driver went, saying it's possible the person didn't even realize they hit a woman in the road.

Part of Southwest 29th Street was blocked off to traffic as police stretched crime scene tape. It was officers patrolling the area who discovered a woman lying in the middle of the road.

“She has been transported to an area hospital. We understand she is in critical condition right now,” said Capt. Rod Strecker of the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The woman's belongings were scattered across the asphalt. People walking along the busy street were upset by the tragic scene.

“It`s heartbreaking too, to see something like that. A victim like that, it`s sad,” said Charles Peterson.

It is still unclear if someone hit her and sped off, or if they were unaware of what happened. Police spent hours on scene piecing it all together, hoping nearby surveillance cameras will give them clarity into what happened.

“Investigators are trying to figure out. We got some conflicting stories,” Captain Strecker said.

The woman`s identity hasn`t been released. We`re told she was brought to OU Medical with a severe leg injury.